Daily Digest: Sarah Davies boosts her Olympic chances with silver medal win

In today's news: Weightlifter Sarah Davies edges closer to a place at Tokyo 2020, Sky Blue rebrand to Gotham FC and Molly Wright is set to miss remainder of the Six Nations.

Sarah Davies boosts Olympics qualification chances

British weightlifter Sarah Davies impressed on the European stage after scooping a total of three silver medals in Moscow. The 28-year-old clocked a British record of 129kg in the clean and jerk – added to her 101kg jerk, she totalled 230kg, which is also a new record for Britain.

Davies finished second overall behind reigning European champion Loredana Toma of Romania. Despite coming out on top, the former world champion will miss out on competing in Tokyo this summer due to Romania's recent doping offences.

Davies, who won bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will have her sights firmly set on a spot in Team GB. Should she qualify for Tokyo, it will mark her first ever Olympics experience.

NWSL welcomes rebranded Gotham FC

Sky Blue has taken on a new identity. The NWSL outfit has rebranded its entire image as they now present themselves to the world as NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The club's new name, colours and crest pays homage to the New York metro area and will help to create a closer bond between the team and its supporters.

“They wanted a geographic identity for a long time," general manager Alyse LaHue said. "Sky Blue was sort of this aspirational name and it doesn’t have a geographic identity; there’s nothing tying it to a place. Fans in this area were really keen to have something that was going to tie into where they’re from and tie them to the pride they have of being from this area."

Molly Wright to miss rest of Six Nations

The Scotland star is set to miss out on the remainder of the Six Nations tournament after picking up a red card against England on Saturday. Wright was sent off following a high tackle on Vickii Cornborough not long after coming onto the pitch as a substitute in Doncaster.

The front row forward will face a three-match ban, which was halved during her disciplinary proceeding after she showed "clear remorse" over the incident.

Scotland will face Italy in their next Six Nations clash on April 17th, with their opponent the following week still to be confirmed.

Hannah Russell wants to secure third Paralympics spot

Paralympic swimmer Hannah Russell is looking ahead to securing an emphatic comeback as she remains hopeful of a place in this year's Games. The 24-year-old took time away from swimming back in 2019 due to mental health reasons, but is now back in the pool and ready to push on.

Russell won two gold medals at Rio 2016 in the 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle, as well as a bronze in the 100m freestyle. She also secured two medals on home soil during London 2012, grabbing bronze and silver in the 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle respectively.

"I think I needed that break to be able to realise how much I missed swimming, how much I loved it and how much I wanted to get back into the pool," she said on her return.

She will be competing in the British Para-Swimming International Meet in her bid to qualify for this summer's Paralympics.

Portsmouth disqualified from FA Cup

Pompey have been disqualified from this year's FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player. The incident was flagged after they beat Cheltenham 2-0 in the second round.

This means that Portsmouth will forfeit their place in the third round against Gillingham and Cheltenham will have another shot at progressing in the competition to take on the Women's Super League teams later in the term.

