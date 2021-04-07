With just three days to go until night one of WrestleMania 37, it can be noted that some big names will not be on the card - one of which is Bayley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke to talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy about why she isn't at the pay-per-view.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley admitted.

“I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”

The four-time Women's Champion has been on every WrestleMania card since debuting on the main roster in August 2016, and has a record of two wins and two losses.

This will be her first absence from the event in four years. She was asked if there was potential for her to be added to a match at The Show of Shows at a later date, but Bayley wasn't giving anything away.

“Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it,” she noted.

“But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Bayley went on to mention how she has pitched ideas for 'Mania in the past and as she spent more time on the main roster, that it's easier to do so.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people," she said.

“My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open.”

Four women's matches have been announced for the PPV, including both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships being on the line and the Women's Tag Team Titles as well.

The 2019 Ms. Money in The Bank winner also expressed that she would've liked to have had a non-title match on this year's show.

“I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania,” Bayley stated.

“Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess.”

Bayley has not wrestled a match since the February19 episode of SmackDown, but insists the reasoning for this is not due to injury.

“Oh yeah, I’m fine,” she said.

“I’m not the person to ask [why I’m not being used], buddy!”

A WrestleMania with Bayley won't be the same!

