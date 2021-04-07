Nikita Parris, Caroline Weir, Hannah Cockroft: Who are the biggest names to join the “Unlocked” charity programme?

35 female athletes across 27 different sports have come together to join a charity programme that aims to tackle the lack of diversity in the sporting world.

The programme is called “Unlocked” and has been set up by the Women’s Sport Trust to raise the number of female voices in sport and help drive change.

The sportswomen will work with industry experts to help address issues related to gender disparity in sport.

Tammy Parlour, co-founder of the Women’s Sport Trust said: "It has been a challenging year for many but as we come out of Covid-19 there is no better time to turbo-charge our effort and continue to unlock the value of women's sport.

"We believe the best way to do this is by supporting these elite women and connecting them together.

"Individually they are strong advocates for change but together they are unstoppable."

The hope is that the scheme will also give these athletes the platform to make the most out of emerging commercial and media opportunities.

While many experienced and renowned athletes have joined “Unlocked,” here are five of the biggest names to have joined the programme so far.

Caroline Weir

A Scottish footballer, who tends to play as a midfielder, Weir has been a standout player for Manchester City in recent years.

The 25-year-old scored the winner against Manchester United in the inaugural Manchester derby in September 2019 and won the Player of the Match award in the WSL Cup Final that same year.

Weir has made 68 appearances for the Scottish national side and is in strong contention to make the Team GB squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Nikita Parris

Parris is also a renowned footballer and previously played with Weir at Man City.

The 27-year-old has since moved to five-time defending European Champions, Lyon, where she’s scored 19 goals in just 30 league appearances.

Parris was named the Football Writers Association’s Footballer of the Year in 2019 and has made 50 appearances for England since her debut in 2016.

Hannah Cockroft

Hannah Cockroft is a British wheelchair racer who specialises in sprint distances in the T34 classification.

A five-time Olympic gold medallist, Cockroft holds the world records for the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 metres distances in her classification.

Cockroft was awarded an MBE in 2013 for her services to Athletics.

Jodie Cunningham

Cunningham is an international rugby league player who has represented England at two World Cups.

As well as balancing a playing career, she is also an ambassador for the Rugby League World Cup and has helped raise awareness towards the women’s game.

Speaking of her involvement with the Trust on Twitter, Cunningham said: “So pleased to be part of the Women’s Sport Trust Unlocked programme for 2021 alongside so many exceptional female athletes.”

Kadeen Corbin

Kadeen Corbin is an English netball player who has made more than 50 international appearances.

The 29-year-old was part of the English team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A natural goal-shooter, Corbin has played for the likes Mainland Tactix in New Zealand, as well as Team Bath and now the Saracens Mavericks.

