Birmingham City news: Bowyer delivers defiant verdict following Brentford draw

Birmingham City's promising start under the guidance of new manager Lee Bowyer continued yesterday as they secured a point in their clash with promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Despite being underdogs heading into this fixture due to their precarious position in the second-tier standings, the Blues could have snatched victory over the Bees as Gary Gardner was denied by the woodwork in the first-half.

An inspired display by Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saw him make a string of saves which prevented Thomas Frank's side from sealing all three points at the Brentford Community Stadium.

As a result of this draw, the Blues extended the gap between them and the Championship relegation zone to seven points.

Making reference to the four games that he has overseen so far at St Andrew's, Bowyer has admitted that he was delighted to prove the doubters wrong by making such a strong start to his tenure in charge of Birmingham.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the fact that he has managed to amass seven points from 12, the Blues boss said: "I am not surprised, I am happy.

"I can't tell you how happy I am to take seven.

"It's given us a chance, everyone wrote us off before I come 'You aren't getting anything from the first four games, then you have got six to stay in the league.'

"Now we have got seven and put a little bit of a gap and drawn a few in, now it's a completely different ball game.

"Those seven points are massive going into the next run of games."

Birmingham will be aiming to build upon yesterday's display when they face Stoke City this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having picked up an impressive amount of points from their recent clashes with four sides who are pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham are now able to push on.

Whilst Rotherham still have four games in hand over the Blues, they will need to get seven points from these fixtures in order to leapfrog Bowyer's side in the standings.

Although Birmingham ought to be wary of the Millers, they should be focusing primarily on moving above fellow strugglers Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County in the Championship.

Providing that they are able to pick up all three points at St Andrew's on Saturday in their showdown with Stoke, the Blues could take another significant step towards retaining their second-tier status for another year if results elsewhere go their way.

