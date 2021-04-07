Queens Park Rangers news: Warburton delivers transfer message ahead of summer window

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest when they host Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Despite picking up seven points from their clashes with Millwall, Reading and Coventry City, the Hoops proved to be no match for the Reds who sealed a 3-1 victory on Monday thanks to goals from James Garner, Lewis Grabban and Alex Mighten.

With his side drifting towards a mid-table finish in the Championship, it is hardly surprising that QPR manager Mark Warburton is already making plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Having seen a plethora of players leave the Hoops in 2019 and 2020, the 58-year-old has insisted that the club needs to keep the nucleus of its squad together in order to mount a potential push for promotion next season.

Speaking to West London Sport about the club's transfer policy in recent years, Warburton said: "You can't keep changing players every season.

"The first year I was here we changed 15 players, the second we changed 12.

"You can't keep starting again."

The Hoops boss later added: "Every QPR supporter wants us to be pushing up.

"We all want to be pushing for the play-offs and the Premier League and if we stay together, recruit wisely, we have a chance to get out of the Championship."

QPR's plans for a top-six finish this season were largely scuppered by the fact that they were unable to draft in sufficient replacements for the likes of Eberechi Eze and Ryan Manning who both left the club last summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst a lack of consistency this season has hampered the Hoops' progress under Warburton, they do have a number of talented players on their books who are clearly capable of setting the Championship alight.

Whereas Ilias Chair has managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions in the second-tier, Robert Dickie and Geoff Cameron have also impressed by producing average WhoScored match ratings of 7.16 and 6.78 respectively.

If they are able to fend off any potential interest for their best players this summer, QPR could reach new heights next season.

Providing that the Hoops boss gets his recruitment spot-on in the upcoming transfer window, there is no reason why he cannot mould his side into an outfit which is capable of sustaining a push for promotion to the Premier League.

