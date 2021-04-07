Eddie Howe to Celtic: Club's board convinced by long-term vision

Celtic's search for a new manager looks like leading them to Eddie Howe.

Indeed, with a deal between the two parties close, the 43-year-old looks set to move to Glasgow and try to lift the mood after a miserable campaign under Neil Lennon saw bitter rivals Rangers walk to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years.

While the fact Howe was out of work after leaving Bournemouth in August 2020 may have made him an obvious candidate, he hadn't always been in Celtic's thinking.

The likes of John Kennedy and David Moyes (albeit ambitiously) were in the frame given they have an obvious connection to the club after playing there, however sources close to the Howe deal have shared further insight.

According to sources close to GIVEMESPORT, Howe convinced the Celtic board with his ambitious long-term vision for the team and that some close to the situation believe he's approaching the project in the same way Brendan Rodgers did.

The former Liverpool manager helped rebuild his reputation after joining the club in 2016 and lead them to two Scottish Premiership titles as well as five domestic cups, raising the levels of those before him.

A big-name appointment, the arrival of Howe could also help allay fan unrest too after his message changed the board's mind.

Sections of the support have protested against the board this season and though Howe is hardly a manager with a history of winning trophies, he was commended for the style of play he imposed on his Bournemouth side on their journey from League One to the Premier League.

