Sheffield Wednesday news: Adam Reach makes admission about his Owls future

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to pick up what would be a third win in four games in the Championship this weekend when they face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Owls ought to brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their stunning 5-0 demolition of Cardiff City earlier this week.

One of a number of players who were utterly outstanding during this particular clash was Adam Reach.

As well as netting a brace against the Bluebirds, the midfielder recorded a superb WhoScored match rating of 8.7 which was only bettered by his team-mate Callum Paterson.

Yet despite making 42 appearances for the Owls this season, Reach has yet to agree to fresh terms at Hillsborough with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Watford and Cardiff City were both recently linked with a move for the 28-year-old who will be available on a free transfer if he decides to leave Wednesday.

Making reference to his current situation, Reach has admitted that no progress has been made since former Wednesday manager Tony Pulis claimed that a new deal had been offered to him in December.

Speaking to The Star about his future, the midfielder said: "Nothing has really changed from when the announcement came out from Pulis a few months ago saying there had been discussions.

"I'm not letting myself get involved in that, that's for the club and my representatives to discuss.

"I'm sticking to what I know, that's to play football, so I'm focusing on that and then there are decisions to be made from the club and from myself about what's best moving forward.

"But that's not the most important thing.

"The most important thing is to get out of this situation [the relegation fight] and then everything will hopefully take care of itself."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Wednesday are able to achieve a miraculous survival in the Championship, it would foolish for them not to push ahead with their plans of trying to keep Reach at the club.

As well as being directly involved in seven league goals during the current campaign, the midfielder boasts a vast amount of experience at this level due to the fact that he has played 299 games in this division.

Whilst Reach has lacked consistency in recent months, he still possesses the ability to change a game in an instant by producing a moment of magic.

If the midfielder is able to play a pivotal role in the Owls' quest to avoid relegation over the coming weeks, Darren Moore ought to consider offering him a lucrative deal which in turn will fend off interest from elsewhere.

