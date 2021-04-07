Dana White has teased UFC fans with a cryptic post featuring boxing great Floyd Mayweather and Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

The UFC president decided to celebrate hump day in the best way possible by sharing a photo of himself standing with his arms around Mayweather and Sakakibara.

White, 51, worked with Mayweather for the record-breaking bout with former UFC 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor in 2017. The pair have hinted at the idea of a possible reunion over the past couple of years.

The 44-year-old American boxer (50-0) last fought in Japan when he knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout on New Year's Eve in 2018.

And it appears the intense speculation surrounding the former pound-for-pound No.1 hasn't gone unnoticed by White who teased his followers with a cryptic post.

He shared a picture of the trio on social media, accompanied with the teasing caption: 'HOOOOOOOLY SHIIIIIIIT!!!!!! WTF is goin [sic] on here @FloydMayweather @nobu_sakakibara.'

White's mysterious caption sent UFC fans wild.

One wrote: 'Floyd coming to the UFC.'

A second added: 'That's what I like to see.'

And renowned artist BossLogic asked: 'Dance battle?'

However, it later emerged that White had gatecrashed a meeting between Mayweather and Sakakibara, with the Japanese promoter taking to Twitter to post his surprise.

'When I was having a meeting with Mayweather, I was surprised when Dana appeared when I was told, 'I have a guy who wants to see Sakakibara from now on, so I'll call him by phone",' Sakakibara tweeted.

'It's been about 15 years since I met him again [but he is] one of the guys I wanted to meet back in the industry. Something may be born by chance!'

White has more than enough of his owns problems to deal with as he is currently at loggerheads with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones over a pay dispute.

Mayweather, meanwhile, is preparing for an upcoming fight with YouTube star Logan Paul after the pair were originally scheduled to meet in February before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will White and Mayweather team up for another crossover? Watch this space.

