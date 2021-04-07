Rangers trivia: Take our ultimate in-depth quiz
With Rangers now back on top of Scottish football and impressing on the European front too, the glamour has certainly been brought back to Ibrox.
Indeed, with Steven Gerrard delivering a first league title in ten years, the Gers are preparing for a return to Champions League duty next season and fans have been treated to a remarkable procession this time around.
So, now seems like a good time to remember what's come before.
One of the most successful clubs in European football, even the most die-hard of Rangers supporters would do well to remember exactly how many of each trophy the club has won since its inception over a hundred years ago.
Keeping track of all of them certainly isn't easy for a club to have experienced so much success.
Some, however, might fancy their chances - such is their undying support for the club.
To that end, GIVEMESPORT have compiled an in-depth quiz for fanatical supporters.
Think you can get full marks?
Take the test below!