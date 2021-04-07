Kylian Mbappe loves scoring in the Champions League.

The French superstar netted four of Paris Saint-Germain's five goals in the two legs of their last-16 victory over Barcelona, including a hat-trick at Camp Nou.

Against Bayern Munich this evening, Mbappe rippled the back of the net once again to give PSG a fourth-minute lead in Bavaria.

The rapid striker was teed up by teammate Neymar on the counter and Mbappe's tame effort was parried into the goal by Manuel Neuer.

It was an absolute clanger from the German goalkeeper, who has been in spectacular form for the Bundesliga club over the past 18 months or so.

He certainly wasn't anywhere near his best at the start of tonight's quarter-final first leg at the Allianz Arena, though...

You don't expect that from big Manuel!

Neymar's assist was absolutely magnificent, though, and it's why many still believe the Brazilian is the third best player in the world on his day.

Mbappe has now scored 20 Champions League goals for PSG, with seven of those strikes coming in his last four European outings for the French champions.

The 22-year-old has also contributed 16 assists in his 34 games for the Parisian outfit on the biggest club stage of all, per BT Sport.

There's a reason why Mbappe is labelled as one of the heirs to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's thrones...

