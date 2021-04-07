Liverpool transfers: Klopp hopes FSG will back him; £50m double plan unlikely

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the club's FSG owners will back him this summer by signing a new central defender and, while Ibrahima Konate is a target, those behind the scenes are becoming more and more impressed by January addition, Ozan Kabak.

According to EuroSport, while the ideal situation would be to sign both players for over £50m combined, that seems very unlikely.

How good has Kabak been?

The highly-rated Turkish international did get off to an auspicious start on Merseyside during the disappointing loss away at Leicester City in February during which he collided with Alisson Becker, while he was also criticised during last night's defeat away in Madrid.

However, perhaps judging on those performances alone is somewhat unfair. Indeed, this is a defence that has constantly had to chop and change as a result of injuries and, aside from those two games, he's largely been impressive.

According to WhoScored data, the 21-year-old won the most aerial duels of any Liverpool player in the recent win over Wolves, while also making the most clearances and interceptions.

During the win over Sheffield United two weeks earlier, he made the most tackles of any of his teammates too.

How much would he cost?

When breaking the Konate news last month, The Athletic revealed Liverpool must inform parent club Schalke of whether or not they intend to buy Kabak for £18m plus add-ons by June 1st.

Given Konate is reportedly available for around £34m, their hope to land both for over £50m could, in theory, be on if Klopp is indeed backed by owners.

Why is it unlikely?

The EuroSport report doesn't go into why buying both would be unlikely but considering the fact clubs now have to operate in a post-pandemic market, as well as the returns from injury of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ahead of next season, bringing in two relatively expensive centre-backs may seem like overkill.

Where does this leave Ben Davies?

Given the money involved in signing either Kabak or Konate, it's hard to imagine either coming in as a fourth choice option behind van Dijk and Gomez, while Nathaniel Phillips has been praised by Klopp and Fabinho is also capable of playing there.

With that in mind, it's difficult to see where fellow January signing Ben Davies fits. An addition criticised by former Anfield star Jose Enrique, who wrote 'Liverpool shouldn't be signing Championship players', the former Preston man hasn't made an appearance yet.

If Liverpool can strengthen in the summer with either Kabak or Konate, it's hard to see Davies being kept long-term.

