If the Premier League was ranked by the standards of the club's kits, West Bromwich Albion would unquestionably be challenging for the top-spot this season.

Whilst their home shirt is a classy addition to the top-flight, their away jersey is arguably even better as it's green and yellow design is a thing of beauty and was unsurprisingly greeted with a positive reaction by the club's supporters when it was announced last year.

However, the vast majority of West Brom's performances this season have unfortunately failed to pay homage to the hard work put in by their designers as they currently find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone.

Although the Baggies were able to pick up a spectacular 5-2 victory over Chelsea last week, they are in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Ahead of the club's clash with Southampton on Monday, we have created a quiz designed to test your knowledge of West Brom kits over the years.

Do you reckon you can match up these 15 jerseys with the seasons they were worn in?

Why not have a go now!

1 of 15 In which season did West Brom wear this kit? 2016/17 2018/19 2015/16 2014/15

News Now - Sport News