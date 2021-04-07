Tottenham transfers: Club already trying to sign Marcel Sabitzer

Tottenham Hotspur have already started attempts to sign RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer, according to Football Insider.

How much would he cost?

Currently rated at £37.8m by Transfermarkt, the Austrian international will enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

Previously, The Athletic have suggested the 27-year-old could be available for around £30m at the end of the season.

What could he bring to Tottenham?

Within that Athletic report, they suggested Jose Mourinho was an admirer of the Austrian international and it's easy to see why.

This season, he has scored six times and recorded a further two assists, more than any of Tottenham's central midfielders. Indeed, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son largely carrying the attacking burden, bringing someone in who can contribute from deeper positions could help Mourinho build more points of attack.

Back in December, journalist Duncan Castles revealed that the Spurs boss was keen on a box-to-box midfielder in order to link the defence and the attack and Sabitzer would certainly fit that mould.

According to FBREF data, the RB Leipzig star averages more tackles won per game than the likes of Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko (1.36 to 1.13 and 1.10 respectively) as well as more carries into the opposition final third than those two Spurs players as well as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

With those statistics in mind, he does look like a more dynamic option to sit alongside Hojbjeg and Tanguy Ndombele in the middle of the park, offering some bite in the challenge and also an ability to drive forward.

What does this mean for Winks?

Football.london recently revealed that Spurs would have to sell before they can buy and Alasdair Gold has previously talked about a player needing to leave in order to make room in the club's 25-man squad.

With that in mind, perhaps this could spell the end of Winks' time at the club. Linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, Sabitzer may prove to be his replacement should Spurs get a deal over the line.

