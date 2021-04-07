Mason Mount has received his fair share of criticism since becoming a Chelsea regular.

The England midfielder has divided opinion over the past couple of seasons under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

However, the 22-year-old has been in fine form of late and scored a hugely important goal for Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie away at FC Porto.

Mount broke the deadlock with a thumping finish past Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

But it was his turn that wowed football fans on social media moments earlier.

After receiving the ball from Jorginho, Mount span his marker with an exquisite turn before lashing the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Watch Mount’s moment of magic here…

Take a bow, Mason!

Let's take another look at that turn...

Top quality from a special English talent.

Here's some of the reaction from Twitter...

Per Opta, Mount becomes the Mason Mount has become Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in a UEFA Champions League knockout match, aged 22 and 87d.

How important might that goal be for Chelsea in this Champions League tie?

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News