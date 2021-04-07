Bayern Munich versus Paris Saint-Germain was everything it promised to be.

Two of Europe's biggest teams met in the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final and it was an absolute thriller.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the third-minute by finishing off a sweeping counter-attack, before Marquinhos put the visitors 2-0 ahead with less than than half hour played.

However, Bayern came roaring back into the game, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting reducing the deficit before half-time with a brilliant header.

On the hour mark, the German champions were level when the ever dependable Thomas Muller nodded home Joshua Kimmich's accurate free-kick into the box.

At 2-2, it initially looked as if Bayern would press on and secure a much-needed victory on their home patch.

But PSG and Mbappe had other ideas. The 22-year-old superstar finished off an incredible team move to put the French outfit 3-2 up in the 68th-minute.

The goal really was footballing perfection and you can watch it in all of its beauty below.

Video

A hat-trick at Camp Nou and a brace at the Allianz in the same season? Not bad Kylian, not bad at all.

Mbappe's composure in the box was ridiculously good, with the former AS Monaco man leaving Manuel Neuer rooted to the spot.

The game at the Allianz finished 3-2 and Mbappe's latest brace on the European stage means he has now scored eight times in his last four Champions League appearances.

His overall record in club football's biggest competition stands at 27 goals and 15 assists in just 43 games.

That's right, the lightning-quick forward is basically averaging a goal involvement per game in the Champions League and he's only 22.

Mbappe really is the definition of 'generational'.

