Neymar and Kylian Mbappe inspired Paris Saint-Germain to an impressive 3-2 victory away at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the third minute thanks to Neymar’s assist.

Neymar then set up Marquinhos to double PSG’s advantage.

Bayern pulled a goal back before half-time through former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Thomas Muller then made it 2-2 on the hour-mark.

However, the brilliant Mbappe scored PSG’s third away goal of the night to leave the French side with a huge chance of reaching this season’s Champions League semi-finals ahead of next week’s second leg.

Both Neymar and Mbappe boast extraordinary Champions League records.

In 66 appearances in Europe’s premier cup competition, the Brazilian has scored 41 and provided 26 assists. That’s a total of 67 goal involvements. Incredible.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has now been involved in 42 goals in just 43 Champions League appearances (27 goals and 15 assists).

The French forward, who is still only 22 years old, broke a Thierry Henry record in the process.

Mbappe has now scored more goals in the Champions League knockout stages than the former Arsenal and Barcelona superstar.

When these two are on top form, PSG are virtually unstoppable.

Can the Ligue 1 side go all the way this season?

