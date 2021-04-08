It hasn’t taken long for Micah Richards to become one of football’s most popular pundits.

The former Manchester City and England right-back has entertained millions of viewers on various channels, most notably Sky Sports, with his joyful personality and infectious laugh.

Richards has even managed to make Roy Keane crack a smile on occasions, and not many people can say that. The two ex-professionals have struck up an unlikely bromance over the past 12 months.

However, Richards has also formed a brilliant on-screen relationship with Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher.

As well as working together on Sky Sports, the former England internationals have also teamed up on CBS Sports, who broadcast Champions League matches to an American audience.

Unlike Sky and BT Sport, things are sometimes a little less serious on CBS Sports - but this laid-back style makes for some brilliant telly.

Following Wednesday night’s Champions League matches, Carragher and Richards amused viewers with some hilarious dancing.

This was then followed by Carragher telling Richards to re-enact an acrobatic goal celebration from his days as a City player.

Richards once scored for City against Everton and celebrated with a cartwheel followed by a back-flip.

“Do that!” Carragher screamed after watching the footage.

“I’m not attempting to do that here,” Richards responded. “No chance!”

But Carragher was having none of it.

“Come on, do a cartwheel or something!” he said. “If the suit goes, I’ll buy you a new one.”

Richards, who turns 33 in June, went for it and did well considering the limited space and his restrictive attire.

Watch the funny video here…

Superb!

Can you imagine Keane’s face if he sees these antics from his two colleagues. It would probably look something like this…

But everyone else loved it...

In another clip, we saw Richards doing his best impression of Kylian Mbappe’s goal celebration after the French striker scored his second goal of the night in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich…

It’s brilliant to see pundits enjoying themselves and having a great time while on air.

Remember: football should be fun!

