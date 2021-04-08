What Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino both agree on when it comes to High Performance

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard revealed to the High Performance Podcast that he agrees with Mauricio Pochettino on the necessity of behavioural flexibility.

The Blues legend has had less than three full seasons in management, yet seems to have learned a lot already.

Last year, he appeared on Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes' High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - and was asked to outline his philosophy to achieve high performance.

Lampard responded by referencing the former Spurs gaffer, revealing what he'd learned from Pochettino's previous appearance on the podcast.

Lampard said: "I was interested when I listened to you speak with Pochettino actually, because I think he mentioned coming in with non-negotiables as a manager, and then realising that you couldn't quite stick to those.

"And I absolutely got that because, when you come into management, you can have a really firm idea: 'I will not accept somebody being late... I will not accept that kind of performance.'

"And then when you come in and go, 'he's been late but we need him on the weekend'. And as a manager, you get loads of them every day.

"And if you come in with an iron fist and you want to say, 'this is how I am' - almost to promote myself, 'I'm the young manager but don't worry, I'm really tough' - I think you're going to get players that go, 'come on.'"

Lampard may still be in his formative years as a manager, but it appears that he is willing to take on board lessons from his peers and adapt accordingly.

It has served him fairly well so far. In his only season at Derby, he led the club to the play-off final, where they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley.

This was enough to secure him the top job at Chelsea, where he helped the side to a top four finish and reach an FA Cup final, while bringing through promising young players such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James.

Things took a turn for the worse this season, as Lampard was relieved of his duties back in January after a disappointing run of results.

But with this mindset and a willingness to learn from those in his field, Lampard surely won't be waiting too long for another chance to prove himself.

