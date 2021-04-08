Neymar was back to his very best in Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 win away at Bayern Munich.

After injury issues this season and an unnecessary red card in the 1-0 defeat to Lille last weekend, the onus was on the Brazilian to deliver in the Champions League.

He did just that, providing the assists for PSG's first two goals on Wednesday night and the second of them was an absolute peach of a pass into the path of Marquinhos.

Neymar's long-range effort with his 'weaker' left foot completely deceived the Bayern defence and all Marquinhos had to do was control the ball and beat Manuel Neuer - which he did emphatically.

It was one of many moments of magic from Neymar during the game, with Hansi Flick's defence unable to contain the Brazilian superstar, particularly on the counter.

All of Neymar's brilliance has thankfully been complied into one handy video by and you can check out the footage of the 29-year-old's playmaking masterclass below.

Video

When Neymar is at his best, he is an absolute joy to watch.

Even Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger was dumbfounded by the former Barcelona man's genius at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The German tweeted from his official account: "99 of 100 players would have passed back to the goalie @neymarjr. One of the best assists, I have seen for a long time!!!! With the weaker one of his two feet..."

Neymar's two assists versus Bayern mean he has now contributed to 67 goals (41G, 26A) in his 66 Champions League appearances.

That's a record befitting of legendary pair Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Although, Neymar is actually outdoing both players when it comes to assists on European duty in recent times.

Since he debuted in the Champions League during the 2013/14 season, Neymar has assisted 25 goals, which is more than any other player according to the ever-reliable Opta.

The guy really does thrive on the big stage and it's a real shame that injuries have taken their toll on him in recent years.

But if Neymar can stay fit for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are going to be incredibly hard to stop.

Especially with Kylian Mbappe wreaking havoc alongside his Brazilian teammate...

