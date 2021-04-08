Aston Villa's Jack Grealish raves about Man City's Kevin De Bruyne

Jack Grealish has praised Kevin de Bruyne's Champions League performance on social media.

On Tuesday evening, Manchester City recorded a 2-1 European victory over Borussia Dortmund.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first leg of the quarter-final, as he converted from close range following Riyad Mahrez's cutback from the byline.

Marco Reus equalised for the away side in the 84th minute and it seemed that this first leg would end in a draw.

However, from a deep position, De Bruyne curled the ball towards the back post and found Ilkay Gundogan. The former Dortmund man controlled the ball and set up Phil Foden to score an 89th-minute winning goal.

Aston Villa man Grealish was thoroughly impressed with the Belgian's performance.

What did Grealish say?

Speaking about the City midfielder on social media, the England international said the following: "De Bruyne final ball every single time is unbelievable."

Is Grealish a fan of De Bruyne?

The Villa midfielder has made it no secret that he's a fan of De Bruyne.

Grealish spoke to Aston Villa TV last year, as quoted by Manchester City, regarding the 80-cap international - who Transfermarkt value at £90m.

“I think he’s easily the best player in the Premier League for me and – apart from Messi and Ronaldo – the best player in the world.

“Everyone knows how good he is and he could walk into any team in the world."

How well did De Bruyne perform statistically against Dortmund?

Grealish cited De Bruyne's passing as a key attribute and he certainly portrayed that on Tuesday night. The City man completed two key passes, according to WhoScored, and was ultimately the focal point of the Citizens' attack.

In addition to this, the midfielder managed to record two dribbles and also converted with his only shot on target of the night.

Looking ahead to the second leg, Dortmund will need to nullify the threat of De Bruyne if they are planning on booking their place in the Champions League semi-final.

Could Grealish and De Bruyne be playing together next season?

The Villa academy graduate has developed into one of the most sought-after stars in the Premier League and has previously been linked with a move to the Etihad.

However, it now seems that Grealish won't be joining his City role model, as the club have pulled out of the transfer race based upon Villa's valuation of the winger.

According to the Sunday Express (page 63), the Citizens aren't willing to meet his £100m asking price and will instead focus their efforts on bringing Erling Haaland to Manchester.

