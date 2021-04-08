Kylian Mbappe was at his imperious best as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 3-2 on Wednesday evening.

It took the Frenchman just 148 seconds to find the back of the net against the German giants in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

Mbappe was sent clear by Neymar and he made no mistake when one-on-one with Manuel Neuer.

He would later finish off an incredible team move to make it 3-2 for his side in the second half.

The 22-year-old showed some incredible footwork in the box before lashing his effort past Neuer.

Watch his second goal below:

A crazy stat has emerged in the aftermath of that goal.

According to Sky Italia, per Gabriele Marcotti, Mbappe took 11 steps in 1.82 seconds before finding the net in the 68th minute.

That is ridiculous. To say the man has fast feet would be an understatement.

His highlights from the game are outstanding. Watch them below:

Mbappe has now been involved in 42 goals in just 43 Champions League appearances (27 goals and 15 assists).

At 22 years old, his 27 goals in the competition make him the fifth highest scoring Frenchman in Campions League history.

He's scored 13 Champions League knockout goals, which is more than Thierry Henry mustered (12).

Mbappe's future has been in question in recent times, but Leonardo teased there would be good news for PSG fans in the near future.

"I think we'll have some news that will make us all happy soon," he said of Neymar and Mbappe's contract situations, per MSN.

"We will soon get to a more concrete situation for Mbappe and Neymar contracts."

PSG will be praying that he does indeed decide to stay. He truly is a generational talent who would be impossible to replace.

