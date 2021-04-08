Gary Lineker reacts to Kevin De Bruyne's new Man City contract

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has reacted with delight to the news that Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new deal at Manchester City.

What's the latest news on De Bruyne?

Manchester City have announced the Belgian midfielder has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Having joined the club back in 2015, this means that he will have spent a decade in Manchester if he sees out his newly-signed deal, which is set to earn him £350,000-a-week.

What did Lineker say?

Following confirmation that De Bruyne had put pen to paper this morning, Lineker took to Twitter to give his view on the story.

He tweeted: "Best signing so far this year. Great news that we can continue to enjoy @DeBruyneKev's brilliance in the Premier League."

How has De Bruyne fared for City this season?

De Bruyne has been at the top of his game once more for the Premier League leaders this term.

According to WhoScored, he has been directly involved in 16 league goals in 2020/21 - more than any of his teammates.

His tally of 11 assists has only been bettered by Tottenham's Harry Kane, and he continues to create chances at will for those around him.

He has delivered 73 key passes in the top-flight this year - no other City player has managed more than 40.

Can he win Player of the Season again?

Why not? He is undoubtedly in the conversation to win the award for the second year running.

With Pep Guardiola's side storming away with the title, it seems likely that one of City's players will receive the honour next month.

Ruben Dias has been a revelation since joining last September, helping the side keep 16 clean sheets across his 28 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan has been lethal in front of goal, netting 12 league goals - as many as he had managed in his previous three seasons combined.

These three players appear to be the frontrunners, and it is hard to look beyond De Bruyne given his remarkable consistency again this year.

Will De Bruyne still be a superstar when his new deal expires?

De Bruyne will have just turned 34 when his contract ends in June 2025. Will he be past his best by then?

Not necessarily. His game has never been centred around his pace or athleticism. Instead, his passing ability has always shone through, and there is no reason why that won't still be the case for the next four years.

Take another fantastic passer of the Premier League era, Paul Scholes, for example. The former United man played well into his thirties, and even returned after a brief retirement to win a league title at the grand old age of 38.

Looking at more recent times, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still regarded as two of the best players on the planet. They are 36 and 33, respectively.

This shows that De Bruyne may still be playing at an elite level in 2025, and continuing to produce match-winning performances for City.

