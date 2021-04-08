Derby County news: Rams handed major boost ahead of summer transfer window

Derby County's rollercoaster of a season took a turn for the worse earlier this week as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Reading at Pride Park.

The Rams, who are currently 18th in the Championship standings, will be aiming to bounce back from this particular setback when they host league leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

Whilst Derby's form in recent months has been nothing short of dismal, the Canaries will enter this clash brimming with confidence after hammering Huddersfield Town 7-0 yesterday.

Although the inconsistent nature of the Rams' displays has not gone unnoticed by supporters, the club's ongoing takeover saga continues to dominate the headlines.

After it was revealed last month that Sheikh Khaled's deal to purchase the club from current owner Mel Morris had collapsed, Derby's immediate future seemed to be unclear.

However, it seems as if there is now light at the end of the tunnel for the Rams.

As confirmed by the club's official website, No Limits Sports Limited have reached an agreement to purchase Derby and will now be referred to the EFL's Owners and Director's Test for approval.

According to a recent report by The Athletic, the group headed by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso will have sufficient funds in place for future investment.

In a statement released via his official Twitter account on behalf of the No Limits Sports group, Alonso posted: "We are looking forward to working with Wayne Rooney and his team, and will do everything possible to support the club's vision and ambition.

"We would like to thank Mel Morris and his team for their support in helping to facilitate a quick and smooth transaction.

"The sales and purchase agreement has been signed and we are now working with the EFL on the final stages of the EFL Owners and Directors Test.

"We shall not be making any further comment until the EFL approves the transaction, hopefully in the very near future."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Derby whose supporters may finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief following a frantic period of uncertainty.

Providing that the EFL approve the transaction, the Rams' new dawn could start positively if they avoid relegation to League One next month as it will open the door for major investment in the upcoming transfer market.

By backing manager Wayne Rooney, there is no reason why Derby's new hierarchy cannot fund a push for promotion in the second-tier.

Furthermore, this new investment may allow the Rams to keep some of their prized assets at the club which in turn will have a positive impact on their fortunes next season.

