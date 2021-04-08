NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver set the scene for WrestleMania week in style.

Night one of the two-night event featured three title bouts, with the United Kingdom Championship, NXT Women's belt and NXT Tag Team titles on the line.

There was plenty more action inside the Capitol Wrestling Center as WrestleMania week got into full swing. Check out the full results from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below.

Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm (Pre-Show)

As the WWE Universe prepared for the epic Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Zoey Stark scored an incredible victory over Toni Storm in an explosive Pre-Show showdown.

Hardly looking the part of a black-and-gold brand rookie, Stark has pushed the likes of NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, Raquel González and Dakota Kai to their limits in impressive showings and made it clear that she's more than capable of competing with NXT’s elite.

In the height of a hard-fought matchup against the second-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion, the determined Stark took things to the next level, countering her elite opponent’s Storm Zero finishing maneuver before wrapping her up for the biggest victory in her career!

Pete Dunne def. Kushida

After weeks of proclaiming to be the best technical mastermind in NXT, Pete Dunne backed up his words against Kushida in an absolutely brutal showdown.

The highly personal matchup started fast and furious with both competitors attempting to earn an early hold. After The BruiserWeight delivered a suplex onto the apron, though, the technical prowess transformed to an all-out slugfest both inside and outside the ring.

With each passing moment, momentum flew back and forth with thunderous speed as both awe-inspiring grapplers unleashed an unbelievable combination of technical and brawling excellence.

Dunne escaped the Hoverboard Lock several times by reaching the ropes, but damaged his shoulder in the process. Nevertheless, after snapping back the fingers of his war-torn foe in excruciating fashion, Dunne hit the Bitter End and secure the hard-fought victory over NXT's resident Time Splitter.

Bronson Reed won the Gauntlet Eliminator for an NXT North American Title opportunity

In heroic fashion, the Colossal Bronson Reed outlasted five other Superstars in the Gauntlet Eliminator and earned the right to challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER def. Tommaso Ciampa

WALTER continued his record-setting reign as NXT United Kingdom Champion by emerging victorious over Tommaso Ciampa in one of the most devastating matches in NXT history.

WALTER looked to punish The Blackheart early by unleashing his trademark chops. However, when he miraculously put one chop through the announce table, WALTER hurt his right hand. Not only did it take the NXT UK Champion off his game, it was an injury that Ciampa would take advantage of throughout the contest.

The Ring General continued to put the hurt on his challenger during the match. The resilient Ciampa battled back and nearly put away the long-reigning titleholder with the Fairytale Ending, dropping WALTER off the ropes, sending him crashing down to the canvas.

With each passing moment, the Superstars fought back and forth with both bringing their very best. In the final moments, after kicking out of a pair of devastating Powerbombs, Ciampa finally fell to WALTER’s German Suplex-chop combination.

MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to win the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship

In a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, MSK triumphed over Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to lay claim to the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

The offense changed back and forth at lightning speed in the absolutely high-octane free-for-all as every tandem brought their A-Game in search of NXT glory from start to finish.

In the height of the action, shortly after Wes Lee withstood a vicious attack by GYVs on his injured hand and got his partner’s help to keep from tapping out to the Shankly Gates, the electricity of MSK took over.

Once Legado del Fantasma were taken out outside the ring, Carter hit a Double Cutter on Gibson & Drake, paving the way for he and Lee to use tag team excellence for the historic pinfall.

Raquel González def. Io Shirai to become the new NXT Women's Champion

Despite González’s extremely impressive past year since emerging on the NXT scene, the gutsy Shirai showed the heart of a true champion when she challenged “Big Mami Cool” for a main event matchup at TakeOver. Although Shirai has soared above the best that the squared circle had to offer, at Stand & Deliver, González was destined to ground her.

In the beginning, the power of González seemed somewhat neutralized by the sheer athletic prowess and quickness of the titleholder. But moments after her cohort Dakota Kai got herself thrown out from ringside, González took over with a dominant display of brutal force.

The Genius of the Sky roared back with a fast-paced, impactful offense and soon locked in the crossface submission, nearly making her challenger tap out before González managed to get to the ropes.

Seconds later, Shirai recovered with a moonsault off the top rope and onto the unforgiving steel ramp, opening the door to the action to spread out into the arena. Before the WWE Universe could even catch its breath, the titleholder rose to new heights and leaped off the top of the 20-foot NXT Stand & Deliver Skull onto her opponent standing on the steel grate below.

Nevertheless, when she got Shirai back in the ring, González became the first person to ever kick out of the titleholder’s top rope moonsault.

González then regained the advantage outside the ring and hurled Shirai on the ringside floor. After leveling the titleholder with a devastating lariat back in the squared circle, González hit the earth-shattering Chingona Bomb to finally lay claim to the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver continues on Thursday night on WWE Network and BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News