West Ham's Declan Rice sends message to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Declan Rice had plenty of praise for Toni Kroos' performance in the Champions League quarter-final on social media.

Real Madrid welcomed Liverpool to the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening and Zinedine Zidane's side managed to record a 3-1 victory over the Merseyside club.

It's safe to say that Kroos was at the centre of all the action, as he helped kickstart Madrid's scoring just prior to the half-hour mark.

What did Kroos do against Liverpool?

In quarter-back like fashion, Kroos sprayed a pass in behind the Liverpool defence which was controlled and then later finished by Vinicius Junior. The German also played a key role in Madrid's second goal.

Once again, Kroos looked to unlock the Reds defence with a ball in behind. Trent Alexander-Arnold attempted to clear the danger but headed the ball into the path of Marco Asensio, who doubled Madrid's lead.

Watching on in amazement, West Ham star Rice was clearly impressed with the Madrid midfielder's performance and praised the World Cup winner on social media.

What did Rice say?

On Tuesday night, Rice expressed his opinion of the German and shared the following message on Twitter.

"Watching Toni Kroos is very special," the 22-year-old stated, with his tweet attracting over 100,000 likes.

Furthermore, Kroos responded to the England international with a very simple, "thanks mate".

How did Kroos perform statistically for Madrid?

Based upon WhoScored statistics, it's evident that Kroos was the beating heart of this Madrid team in the quarter-final.

The German managed to record four key passes, as well as 86 touches which was the most of any Los Blancos player.

Furthermore, Kroos completed the greatest number of passes with 75, which is 12 more than second-placed Casemiro. The Madrid midfielder also managed to record a pass accuracy of 90.7%.

1 of 15 In which season did West Ham wear this kit? 2008/09 2012/13 2015/16 2009/10

A potential partnership in the making?

At 22 years old, Rice really does have the world at his feet.

Although he's adored in east London, there will eventually come a day when the England international spreads his wings and joins a top club.

Former Premier League midfielder turned pundit Jamie O'Hara responded to Rice's tweet regarding Kroos and said, "you could play for them".

Whether Rice quite has what it takes to join the elite club of Englishmen to play for Real Madrid remains a matter of debate, but his style of play would make him a pretty effective partner for Kroos.

The German playmaker - who Transfermarkt value at £45m - would pull the strings and build attacks with the ball, while Rice mops up around him.

With Kroos already 31, however, the window of opportunity for this hypothetical partnership is pretty small.

News Now - Sport News