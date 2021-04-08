Erling Haaland is an extraordinary talent. He is already one of the best players in the world at 20 years old.

He is set to be one of football's superstars for many years to come.

Haaland wasn't at his very best in Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Man City on Tuesday evening.

The Norwegian was powerless as Dortmund slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

However, despite being on the other end of a defeat, one linesman from the game, Octavian Sovre, decided he would ask for Haaland's autograph in the tunnel.

Sovre has been questioned by many for his actions.

Speaking on BT Sport, Owen Hargreaves said: "They [the officials] had a difficult first-half and they got a lot of things wrong in that first-half.

"You can be a fan, but you can't do that in front of the other players, it just doesn't look right."

While Joleon Lescott said: "There's never a right time for that, it just doesn't bode well for the officials. It's a childish thing to see."

Well, it turns out Sovre had good intentions when asking for Haaland's autograph.

According to Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour, Sovre did it to raise funds for a centre supporting adults suffering from severe autism in his country.

Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor adds, per the Daily Mail, that Sovre has collected signatures from top footballers for the last five years to financially contribute to the centre.

Good on you, Sovre.

Despite his good intentions, the Times report that Sovre is likely to be punished for his actions.

"Uefa is set to reinforce its guidance to referees that they should not ask players for autographs or clubs for signed shirts after a Romanian match official was filmed asking Erling Haaland to sign his yellow card after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat by Manchester City," they write.

"Octavian Sovre is likely to face consequences for his approach to Haaland in terms of his future match appointments by Uefa."

News Now - Sport News