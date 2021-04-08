Worrying Arsenal transfer update on Martin Odegaard

Eurosport journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard.

What has Dean Jones said about Martin Odegaard?

The Norwegian playmaker is currently on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season.

Jones has revealed that Odegaard would be devastated if he does not get the chance to make his mark in the Spanish capital, and remains hopeful that he will be given the chance to prove his worth at Real next year.

Furthermore, Odegaard is believed to admire the vision of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, but is unconvinced that the rest of the squad feel the same way, which could be a factor when he decides his future in the summer.

Bad news for Arsenal?

This is certainly a blow for the Gunners. It was reported last month that the club want to keep Odegaard at the Emirates beyond his current loan deal.

However, it seems that Odegaard is having doubts about sticking around in north London, and could return to Spain instead.

Are Arsenal's players not fully behind Arteta?

Jones has suggested that could be the case, and he is not the only one who has this suspicion.

Speaking on the latest Monday Night Football, as quoted by Football.London, Gary Neville claimed that he felt like there was a "little mafia" at the club, indicating that the players are not all pulling in the same direction.

This concern was also raised back in December, with Football.London reporting that some members of the squad had "mentally clocked out."

It seems that something is not quite right at Arsenal right now, and rumours about tension between the manager and the players are refusing to go away.

Who could Arsenal target if they miss out on Odegaard?

The side have been linked with AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu recently. He has been directly involved in 10 league goals this season to put the Rossoneri in position to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.

He is out of contract in the summer, and is yet to agree on a new deal with Milan, signalling that there could be an opportunity for Arsenal to swoop in and sign him in the next transfer window.

Time for a shake-up at Arsenal?

Absolutely. The club have been on the decline over the past few seasons, and now look set to miss out on European football altogether next season unless they win the Europa League.

One of the only positives from this campaign has been the emergence of some very promising youngsters.

Bukayo Saka looks to be an exceptional talent. As per WhoScored, he has completed more dribbles (37) than any of his teammates, and created the joint-most chances (29) alongside Kieran Tierney.

Emile Smith Rowe has also stepped up, registering four assists in the top-flight this term.

Meanwhile, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian have been underwhelming. Aubameyang has only scored nine league goals after netting on 22 occasions in each of his previous two seasons, whilst Willian has received his lowest average game rating from WhoScored (6.59) since he came over to the Premier League in 2013.

If Arteta wants to see his side move up the league next season, he needs to put more faith in the young players coming through, and not be afraid to drop or even get rid of his experienced stars who are consistently underperforming.

