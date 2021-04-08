Io Shirai was de-throned by Raquel González in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One.

The pair clashed over the NXT Women's Championship in a bout that will go down in history as one of the best we've ever seen in the Black & Gold brand.

After 12 minutes of intense action, the dominant González ended the night standing tall after toppling her opponent.

An earth-shattering Chingona Bomb opened the door for 'Big Mami Cool' to pin 'The Genius of the Sky', ending Shirai's incredible 304-day reign as NXT Women's Champion.

While it's the beginning of a new era, the WWE Universe were quick to pay respect to all Io achieved as the titleholder.

After NXT TakeOver went off the air, an emotional Shirai was given a brilliant ovation by the crowd inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Check out the exclusive footage below:

Brilliant. Chants of 'Thank you Io!' could be heard loud and clear as the beaten champion made her way out of the ring.

The WWE Universe will now be very interested to see where Shirai goes next.

She was at the top of the mountain in NXT for so long, so is it now time for her to make that step up to the main roster after WrestleMania 37?

Or will 'The Genius of the Sky' stick around on the Black & Gold brand to try and win the Women's Championship back from González.

Only time will tell, of course, but it will certainly be interesting to see what happens next.

Meanwhile, 'Big Mami Cool' will be looking to eclipse the reign of Shirai after winning the gold at TakeOver, but that will be some task.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two airs on Thursday night live on WWE Network & BT Sport. WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network & BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News