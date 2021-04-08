Conor McGregor has apparently caught wind of Kamaru Usman stealing his one-liners after the welterweight champion claimed that it is "green panty night" for Jorge Masvidal when they meet at UFC 261 on April 24.

Usman said that he is a bigger pay-per-view draw than Masvidal by default in a recent interview ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch which is scheduled to take place later this month.

"It’s green panty night when you fight me. He’s not getting the pay-per-views and stuff like that on his own. He has to fight me," he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor caught wind of Usman's comments and responded in typical fashion, poking fun at his use of the term "green panty night."

He wrote: 'Am I tripping or is this j****** always at this? Everything I say.'

McGregor has previously spoken about a potential super-fight with Usman in the build-up to his Octagon comeback against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

But in the end the Irishman decided to stay at lightweight, and called out Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier instead.

Gaethje, Nurmagomedov and Usman all share the same manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who has a chequered history with McGregor.

On Gaethje, he wrote: 'It's me and Justin next as khabib [sic] is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.'

He added: 'Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again.'

McGregor continued by saying that Gaethje was his top priority: 'Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here you all want.

'I am going to f****** butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f****** necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f****** dead.'

Ultimately, however, this bout did not come to fruition, as the UFC decided to move in a different direction. McGregor went on to lose to Poirier via second-round TKO in a rematch of their 2014 fight at UFC 257, with the two set to run it back right away later this year.

Usman, meanwhile, will defend his title in a rematch with Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24.

As for Gaethje, the former UFC interim lightweight champion does not currently have a targeted date for his return.

