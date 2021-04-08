In the summer of 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for sunny Spain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Real Madrid in an £80 million deal, making him the most expensive player ever at the time.

Ronaldo won a plethora of trophies during his memorable six years with United, including three Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Portuguese ended his stint with the club in style, winning league title number three in his final game at Old Trafford.

United drew 0-0 with bitter rivals Arsenal that, a result which saw the Red Devils finish four points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

After the game that clinched the 2008/09 Premier League crown, Ronaldo opted to pursue a new career as a reporter while celebrating in the dressing room.

The 36-year-old grabbed a Sky Sports reporter's microphone and proceeded to interview teammate Anderson - while simultaneously tucking into a sandwich.

At one point during the interview, Ronaldo got a bit bored and decided to troll the Brazilian midfielder on live television.

“You were a little bit disappointing because you came on and only had one touch of the ball," the Portuguese savagely said.

To make matters worse for Anderson, both Wayne Rooney and Wes Brown were watching over the interview, with the latter even pouring a beer over his colleague's head.

"Rooney hanging over the back like the creepy next door neighbour who invited himself to your BBQ," one football fan hilariously wrote in the comment section below the video and it's a response that we simply cannot stop laughing at.

After Wazza finally stopped lurking in the background, Ronaldo finished off the interview with the classic line: “This is Sky Sports, thanks.”

Well played, Cristiano.

After Ronaldo finally gets tired of scoring goals and hangs his boots up - which will not be for a while yet - he should definitely look at a career in punditry.

But only if his first interview is with Lionel Messi...

