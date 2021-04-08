NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One boasted some incredible bouts.

The main event saw Raquel González de-throne Io Shirai in a historic match for the NXT Women's Title, ending Io's incredible 304-day reign as champion.

While one of WWE's longest-reigning champs lost their belt at Stand & Deliver, another held on to their gold.

WALTER successfully defended the NXT United Kingdom Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in a brutal bout.

The Austrian star looked to put his opponent away early by unleashing his trademark chops and even managed to damage the announce table with a devastating blow.

But Ciampa remained resilient until the final moments when WALTER connected with a German Suplex-chop combination to pick up the win.

With that victory, he extends his reign as UK Champion to an incredible 734 days.

Shortly after the match, NXT UK's official Twitter account declared 'The Ring General' as WWE's most dominant and longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

WALTER has outlasted some incredible names too. Check out the top 10 longest-reigning champs (according to WWE) below:

10: John Cena (WWE Champion) - 380 days

9: Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Champion) - 416 days

8: CM Punk (WWE Champion) - 434 days

7: The New Day (WWE Tag Team Champions) - 483 days

6: Gallus (NXT UK Tag Team Champions) - 497 days

5: Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) - 504 days

4: Asuka (NXT Women's Champion) - 522 days

3. Kay Lee Ray (NXT UK Women's Champion) - 586 days and counting

2: Pete Dunne (NXT UK Champion) - 685 days

1: WALTER (NXT UK Champion) - 743 days and counting

That's a very impressive list to top. Just look at the legendary names - including Cena, Lesnar and Punk - that WALTER has bested.

There's no doubt that 'The Ring General' is the most dominant champion in WWE right now and it will be very interesting to see if Rampage Brown can come close to de-throning him at NXT UK Prelude on Thursday night.

WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

