Not only is the action that we see on the pitch important, but the words that reverberate around the drama and delirium takes football to that next level in entertainment.

Peter Drury is one of the most poetic commentators on the scene, with his extensive thesaurus elevating moments on the pitch that transcend it into a “goosebumps” moment. When fans hear Drury’s voice, they know what to expect.

The 53-year-old broadcaster has been on the microphone for almost two decades and has become a household name for football fans around the world, telling the tales of some of the greatest moments in football.

Olivier Giroud’s goal against Leicester City and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s League Cup final strike just miss out on this list - but are most certainly honourable mentions to what is an impressive CV for Drury.

But which moment comes out on top? Scroll down to see the 10 most iconic Peter Drury commentary moments of all time...

10. Scott McTominay vs Manchester City

One of the more recent footballing moments that encapsulates how eloquent Drury can be, pretty much summing this goal up perfectly.

As Scott McTominay sealed the win for Manchester United against their local rivals, Drury spoke only a sentence that perfectly explained what had just taken place in front of his eyes. This tweet captures the occasion and Drury in one of his finest commentating moments.

9. Michy Batshuayi vs Atletico Madrid

The stage was set for Batshuayi in what was an action-packed Champions League encounter in the Spanish capital.

After receiving a hostile reception from the home fans when subbed on with eight minutes to play, the Belgian won it for Chelsea in the final minute of stoppage time, to which Drury shouted: “Steal, steal, wonderful steal from Chelsea and Conte.” One of Chelsea’s most memorable European nights and brilliantly echoed by Drury.

8. Mohamed Salah vs Chelsea

This goal lifted the roof off Anfield and Drury out of his seat, and could not hide his sheer excitement as Salah’s shot thundered past Kepa into the back of the net for Liverpool.

“That is beyond special,” those were the first words that were stated by Drury after a period of stunned silence, as the crowd applauded what was a special goal from a talented footballer.

7. Vincent Kompany vs Leicester City

A goal that pretty much secured the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2019, and what a way to do it.

After the former Citizens’ skipper blasted Pep Guardiola’s side closer to retaining their domestic glory, Drury vocalised his response in just two words, “captain fantastic.”

6. Eric Dier vs Colombia

This was a moment that sent the nation wild with excitement. The words “England win on penalties” is something that wasn’t heard of since 1996 - but the Three Lions managed to do it on the biggest stage in international football.

Drury shouted, “history has been made for this new team, new territory,” as they hadn’t reached the quarter-finals since 2006. What a feeling and a symbolic choice of words.

5. Siphiwe Tshabalala vs Mexico

The year 2010 signified the first World Cup in history to take place in Africa - and what a way to kickstart the tournament with South Africa’s Siphiwe Tshabalala.

After giving the hosts the lead midway through the second half, the stadium erupted into joy which also brought Drury out in the frenzy. “Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa,” emphatically put in such a timely manner.

4. Thierry Henry vs Real Madrid

One of Arsenal’s most famous goals in their unforgettable run leading up to the 2006 Champions League final in Paris. Real Madrid stood in their way and the Gunners’ legendary striker Thierry Henry stole the show at the Santiago Bernabeu with a stunning solo goal.

When the ball whistled past Iker Casillas, Drury went to town on the vocals and he drooled over Henry’s finish. “Arsenal has been the thrusting force of this tie. Thierry Henry - the Gunner Galactico.” Pretty astonishing how he comes with such beautiful sentences in the heat of the moment, with the world watching.

3. Sergio Aguero vs QPR

One of the greatest moments in Premier League history had to be accompanied by Drury himself - and he did not fail on this occasion.

With the last kick of the 2011/12 season, Sergio Aguero struck home to give Manchester City their first Premier League title.

“It’s just the most extraordinary scenario you could have dreamt up.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Peter.

2. Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City

“What a goal, at what a time, in what a place, what a player.” Wow, just wow.

This scintillating moment in Manchester United’s history was arguably one of Peter Drury’s best moments in his commentating career, as Rooney scored a stunning bicycle kick to topple their local rivals in 2011. Drury’s comments here are enough to give anyone the chills.

1. Kostas Manolas vs Barcelona

It simply had to be the “Greek God in Rome” remarks that saw Kostas Manolas top this list.

Roma came from 3-1 down against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final to win on away goals, with Manolas getting the winner with eight minutes to play.

There could not have been a better man to be behind the microphone for what turned out to be a historic encounter.

What are your thoughts on our list? Do you agree? Are there any other Peter Drury moments that should have been listed? Get in touch and let us know!

