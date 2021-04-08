22-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe is setting the footballing world alight and has already achieved many things at such a young age.

The Frenchman has lifted seven trophies, including the World Cup and the Ligue 1 title. Despite his outstanding performances for Paris Saint-Germain so far, Mbappe has been linked with moves to both Real Madrid and Liverpool.



He has been great for PSG and France, scoring over 150 goals for both club and country.

A lot of these goals have shown his world class quality and here are his 10 best goals ranked:

10- Mbappe shows his skill

His goal in Ligue 1 against Nantes back in December 2019 showed how good Mbappe’s technical ability is. The player received an outside of the foot pass from Argentina international Angel Di Maria and scored with a back-heel to help lead PSG to a 2-0 victory.

9- Making the difference with a superb volley

Back in February 2019, PSG were struggling in Ligue 1 against Saint-Etienne and couldn’t get the breakthrough until Mbappe showed his magic. He received a chipped through ball in the box and instead of bringing it down he volleyed it straight past the goalie to give the Parisian side the 1-0 win.

7- Creating a goal out of nothing

The long-range strikes and volleys are spectacular to watch but being able to create a goal all by yourself shows class and excellence and the 22-year-old did just that against Lyon in the French Cup. The attacker was in his own half, got past a couple of players with some lovely skill before slotting it past the goalkeeper.

6- Another venomous volley

Back in September 2018, PSG managed to beat Nimes Olympique 4-2 away from home. Mbappe received a wonderful lofted through ball from centre back Presnel Kimpembe. The striker plucked the ball out of the sky with a wonderful touch and let the ball bounce once then smashed a volley past the goalkeeper, giving him no chance.





5- Shocking FC Barcelona

The Ligue 1 giants came up against Barcelona in the Champions League back in February 2021. Mauricio Pochettino claimed a big scalp in his first few months of being manager of the side from Paris as they thrashed the Spanish side 4-1 at the Nou Camp. Three of these goals came from Mbappe, including the equaliser which was a thunderous finish after some superb passing from the squad.

4- Showing why transfer rumours circulate around him

Goals from outside the box typically require a player to control the ball before they score. However, the Frenchman managed to curl a brilliant effort from about 25-30 yards out with his first touch following a pass from Neymar. It was a crucial goal as they beat Lille 2-1 in the French division.

3- Frightening defences with his blistering pace

The French side thrashed Amiens in the division at home last season 4-1, and one of the goals showed that the 22-year-old really is the full package. He received a through ball about 40 yards out during a counterattack and sprinted to the goal in seconds. As he saw the goalkeeper rushing out, he produced a delightful chip to finish the move off.

2- Showing his trickery

Sometimes a great goal is more made great because of the play before the finish, and his strike against Sweden for France highlights this. He produced some great trickery to get past a couple of defenders in the box and score in the 1-0 Nations League victory.

1- Reaching a milestone

On March 21st, 2021, Kylian Mbappe needed two goals against Lyon to reach a great landmark and score 100 goals for PSG. He did exactly what was required as he opened and closed his sides scoring on the night in the 4-2 victory.

The attacker has shown that he is world class already at such a young age and many are believing that he is going to become one of the best players to grace the game, alongside the talented Erling Haaland and the duo receive Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons on a weekly basis

Keep up to date with all of the latest Football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News