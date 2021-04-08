Chelsea have one foot in the 2020/21 Champions League semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side defeated FC Porto 2-0 in Seville on Wednesday night, with goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell sealing a priceless win for the west London side.

It will now take a monumental effort from the Portuguese outfit in next week's second leg to prevent Chelsea from reaching the final four for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

However, goalscorer Mount was keen to stress after the game that while he was happy with the result against Porto in the first half of the tie, the job is still far from done.

"We have put the West Brom game behind us," Mount said. "We said we need to improve. That game was something we looked at briefly the next day and then moved on. We knew how big this game would be.

"It would be tough. We came here with full focus, 100 per cent commitment we would win and give it our everything. But the job is not done. They will fight for the next leg and we have to give it our all again. We will be ready next week."

On the first goal of his Champions League career, the 22-year-old quipped: "It is about time it come. I have been waiting patiently, but it's a good time. A good pass from Jorginho and I had space to hit it. It went in and I am very happy with that.

"It put us in a good position, 1-0 up at half time. I am always working on my finishing. I don't think you can work on it enough. In training I shoot as much as I can – that's a part of my game where I think I can improve on and score more goals."

Mount's strike in the first half was an absolute beauty, with the England international emulating the great Dennis Bergkamp by producing an elegant swivel on the edge of the box.

The move left a Porto defender on the turf and slow-motion footage of the turn is simply a joy to watch.

Stop that, Mason!

Mount is the most exciting player to emerge from Chelsea's academy setup in years and he has the potential to become a club legend.

The midfielder is delivering stellar performances in big games and it's why Mount has to be one of the first names in the England XI at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

