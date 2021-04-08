We all know Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is an absolute unit. We all know Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson absolutely loves a workout.

However, what you may not have known is just how massive his legs truly are right now.

Well, now you do, after the WWE Superstar-turned-actor has revealed his ridiculously muscular legs in his latest Instagram post.

The former WWE Superstar has been cast as DCEU’s Black Adam, and in preparation for the role, has stepped up his already rigorous training regime.

Following the success of 2019’s Shazam! Black Adam was announced as another potential DC Comic-to-film adaptation, with The Rock proving a popular choice as the leading man.

After a difficult 2020, which resulted in a delay in filming, The Rock is now ready to get down to work and looks to be in superb condition - particularly for a man required to wear tights for an all-action gig.

His Instagram post, which has garnered over four million likes, reads: “It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind… (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back)… Production kicks off this week.”

A deleted Shazam! Scene, which was meticulously included in the Blu-Ray release of the film, hinted that Black Adam’s arrival was pending.

Traditionally in comics, Black Adam often toed the line of good and bad, meaning he could be a superhero or indeed a supervillain.

Whichever route DCEU decide take, The Rock certainly looks fit for purpose and his legs will pose a thread to any sort of opposition.

Let's not just think about films either when it comes to The Rock, there's always a chance he could lace up his boots one more time for a return to WWE.

With him looking in that kind of shape, why not a Rock vs Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania?

Watch this space.

