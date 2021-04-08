WALTER made a rare appearance Stateside at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday night.

The Ring General put his UK Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa and the pair delivered one of the most brutal matches in the history of the Black & Gold brand.

WALTER started the match as he meant to go on, looking to punish The Blackheart by unleashing his trademark chops early.

But things didn't quite go to plan straight out of the gate. Instead of catching his opponent with a chop at ringside, the Austrian miscalculated and slammed his hand into the announce table.

Incredibly, WALTER's chop cut through part of the table, leaving some lasting damage to the shock of commentators Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and Beth Phoenix sitting inches away.

Check out the moment The Ring General chopped the table, and other highlights from his match, below:

Yep, that truly was a match to remember.

With yet another victory in WWE, WALTER extends his run as UK Champion to a ridiculous 734 days.

That, unsurprisingly, makes him the longest-reigning champ in the modern era. In fact, post-TakeOver, WWE even tweeted to suggest that he's the most dominant too.

While WALTER's numbers are unmatched, it's important to put some context behind them.

Yes, he's been champion for over 700 days, but a large chunk of his reign came during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when NXT UK was stopped completely.

With no show, there was no one for The Ring General to defend his title against, meaning that naturally, his reign grew longer.

That's not the case now, of course. One night after NXT TakeOver, WALTER will be defending his UK title against Rampage Brown in the main event of NXT UK Prelude.

Will he be able to see off his latest challenger and extend his run even further beyond WrestleMania? We'll find out on Thursday night.

WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News