Vinicius Junior put in arguably his best performance since signing for Real Madrid against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Real Madrid went into their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie with the English giants as the slight underdogs.

But they were able to prevail 3-1, with help from Vinicius' double.

The Brazilian youngster broke the deadlock after 27 minutes with a lovely finish past Alisson Becker.

He then grabbed his second - and restored Real Madrid's two goal advantage - in the 68th minute.

He collected a pass from Luka Modric in the box before firing underneath his compatriot in the Liverpool goal.

Unsurprisingly, Vinicius was given the Man of the Match award for his display. He ran Trent Alexander-Arnold ragged throughout.

And one of his opponents, Fabinho, was also very complimentary of Vinicius after the game.

The Liverpool midfielder, who made a single appearance for Real Madrid while on loan in 2013, was captured chatting to Florentino Perez after the game.

Thanks to Marca, we now know what was said between the pair.

Reminiscing about his spell at the club back in 2013, Perez told Fabinho: "With us you played as a right-back."

Fabinho then used that comment to praise Vinicius, who was also with the pair.

"Yes, but to play right-back now... What a player you have in Vinicius," the Liverpool player responded.

Vinicius summed up how much his superb display meant to him after the game.

"I gave everything for this shirt, which I love so much," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"I work so hard here, I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and with the best players and that's why I'm so keen, that's why I work so hard at training and at home.

"People on the outside can talk all they want but I always worked, my team mates have given me the strength I needed to get to this stage and score the goals we needed."

