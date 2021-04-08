WrestleMania 37: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch to return to WWE in the near future

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been absent from the WWE for some time, but both may be returning imminently according to WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast earlier this week, in the build-up to WrestleMania 37, Khan implied that it wouldn’t be long until we see the return of two of the WWE’s biggest superstars.

Rousey hasn’t been seen since losing in the main event at WrestleMania 35, and there’s been much speculation over her future, as ESPN reported that she planned to start a family with her husband back in 2019.

There have been minimal updates since then, but Khan stressed that the former RAW Women’s Champion will be “coming back at a certain point in time.”

Similarly, Lynch took a break from the WWE last year after she became pregnant with her first child. Together with her partner Seth Rollins, the two welcomed a baby girl in December 2020.

Khan was equally quick to emphasise that Lynch will also be returning “at a certain point in the not too distant future,” though the exact date is still unknown.

Given there are four women’s matches at this year’s Mania, perhaps we’ll see an appearance from at least one of the two this weekend.

Who knows, with the thought of a Rousey vs Lynch rematch a mouth-watering prospect, maybe we’ll see surprise comebacks from both.

