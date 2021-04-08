Mason Mount is on the path to superstardom.

The Chelsea midfielder has been in stunning form for the Blues this season, particularly since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

Mount is yet to turn in a bad performance under the German's rule, with his latest impressive display coming in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old scored Chelsea's opening goal in a 2-0 victory over FC Porto, a result that puts the English side in a commanding position to reach the semi-final stage of the competition.

Mount's goal - his first in the Champions League - was a work of art as well.

The England international left a Porto defender on the floor with a quick turn on the edge of the box, before firing the ball into the far corner of Agustin Marchesin's goal.

Mount's sensational strike

What a talent he is.

Few would have predicted 12 months ago that Mount would be one of the best players on the planet and a guaranteed starter for England.

Although, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was adamant that the Chelsea man could become "one of the best" when picking what he believed would be the next generation of footballing superstars.

“Having watched him [Mount] play he has the potential to be one of the best," Messi told Topps last year after naming the Englishman as one of his 15 choices.

Praise from a six-time Ballon d'Or winner? It doesn't get much better than that and to make things even better, Mount's performances in 2020/21 have proven that the Argentine was bang on the money.

In an interview with UMN earlier this year, the Chelsea academy product stated that he didn't believe the comments from Messi were real at first.

“When you see and read something like that, it gives you the motivation to just want to get better and better," Mount added. “Hopefully I can do that.”

The sky is the limit for the Englishman and you wouldn't put it past him inspiring Chelsea to an unexpected Champions League triumph this season.

Far stranger things have happened in modern football...

