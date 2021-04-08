Dillian Whyte is willing to let Deontay Wilder feel at home in order to get his wish of a bout between the pair.

Whyte, fresh off defeating Alexander Povetkin in their rematch, has been targeting the 'Bronze Bomber' for over a year now, ever since his loss to Tyson Fury in February 2020 that cost him his WBC title, as well as his undefeated status.

Since then, Wilder hasn't been back in the ring and has yet to commit to a comeback fight after a trilogy fight with Fury failed to materialise.

This continued absence has frustrated Whyte, who is open to travelling to Wilder's home state of Alabama to entice his rival into the fight. The Brit hopes it makes the American feel 'safe', and has joked he would even go as far as fighting him in his own kitchen to make it happen.

Asked by Sky Sports if fighting in America would help promote further interest in the fight, Whyte said: "I think the public demand for the Wilder fight is already there, to be honest. There’s a lot of demand for it already.

“But fighting in America doesn’t hurt and it does increase the profile and the interest, and a different fan base and following. It would be good to get a big fight in America in the summer.

I’ll fight Wilder in Alabama, if that’s what is going to make him feel secure and safe enough to take the fight. If he wants, he can have the home judges, his hometown, whatever. I don’t care.

“I’d even fight him in his own home, the kitchen, the garage, the garden, wherever. I just want to get hold of him and hurt him.”

Whyte is already thinking further ahead. He is hopeful his next fight will set him up nicely for a WBC title shot against Fury. Although his dream is a domestic fight with the 'Gypsy King' back in England, Whyte has reiterated his is willing to travel wherever is necessary in order to reach his goal.

He continued: “It would be nice to fight back in England, but now with the crowd situation, we have to wait and see what’s the best option.

“What’s more feasible, what brings me closer to the Fury fight and what is the next best move for my career. Let’s see if it’s America or England, or wherever. I just want to be busy and fight again.”

News Now - Sport News