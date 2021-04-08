Sunderland news: Aiden McGeady makes admission about his Black Cats future

Sunderland will be aiming to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they host Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

After beating Oxford United last Friday, the Black Cats would have been hoping to take a major step forward in their battle for automatic promotion by defeating rivals Peterborough United earlier this week.

However, Lee Johnson's side had to rely on a moment of magic from Aiden McGeady in order to clinch a point in this particular clash.

One of Sunderland's most consistent performers this season, the winger has been directly involved in 19 goals in all competitions.

Yet despite the fact that he has started 21 consecutive league games for the Black Cats, McGeady's future still remains unclear.

With his current deal set to expire this summer, the winger has yet to agree to fresh terms with Sunderland.

Making reference to his contract situation, McGeady has admitted that he is keen to extend his spell at the club and that he feels he can play a key role in helping the Black Cats achieve their long-term goal of returning to the Premier League.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about whether he want to stay, the winger said: "Of course I do.

"I never wanted to leave Sunderland last January [to join Charlton on loan].

"I wanted to stay.

"That's why I didn't leave in the summer.

"I'm happy here and I want to be a part of the team that goes back up and then part of the team that maybe goes back up again - that's the dream, for everyone here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite being in the twilight of his career, McGeady has showed no signs that he is slowing down this season at the age of 35.

A key component in Johnson's side, the winger has achieved an average WhoScored match rating of 7.39 which is the highest figure recorded by a Sunderland player in League One this season.

Blessed with an abundance of creativity, McGeady also leads the way when it comes to assists (12), key passes (2.1) and dribbles completed per game (2).

Regardless of what division the Black Cats find themselves in next season, it is imperative that they keep the winger at the club this summer as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him in the upcoming transfer window.

