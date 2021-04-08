Watford news: Hornets linked with summer switch for Ligue 1 forward

Watford will be looking to take a major step towards securing their return to the Premier League tomorrow when they host Reading at Vicarage Road.

Despite being held to a draw in their recent clash with Middlesbrough, the Hornets are still nine points clear of their nearest automatic promotion challengers Brentford who have failed to win any of their last four league games.

Although they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run, the Hornets know that they will have to be at their best to overcome a Reading side who are fighting for a place in the play-offs this season.

Whilst Watford manager Xisco Munoz's number one priority in the coming weeks will be to secure a top-two finish in the Championship, he may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato (as cited by Sport Witness), the Hornets are thought to be weighing up a move for Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The 22-year-old, who is also being monitored by the likes of RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt, has enjoyed a fruitful campaign to date.

As well as providing five assists for his team-mates, Kolo Muani has also managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Watford as Kolo Muani has illustrated some real signs of promise for Nantes in the top-tier of French football.

Particularly impressive during his side's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain last month, the forward was directly involved in both goals as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 8.23.

Whilst Watford may have to pay a sizeable fee in order to lure Kolo Muani away from Nantes due to the fact that his current deal doesn't expire until 2022, it may be worth splashing the cash if the forward is able to add to the 11 goal contributions that he has already provided in all competitions this season in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, when you consider that Troy Deeney could potentially leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract, the Hornets will need to strengthen their attacking options and thus Kolo Muani may turn out to be a sufficient replacement.

