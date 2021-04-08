Having made a return to the ring in 2020, Mike Tyson wants to roll back the years again and fight old foes Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis later this year.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson retired in 2005, but laced up his gloves in November last year for an eight-round exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

The fight, which ended in a draw after 1.6 million pay-per-view purchases, has clearly given 'Iron' Mike the itch to compete more often after 15 years away.

Tyson has a taste for action again and now wants to face off against two of his most iconic opponents from yesteryear in Holyfield and Lewis.

Of course, his 1997 rematch with Holyfield provided us with one of most shocking moments in boxing history as he was disqualified in the third round for biting off a piece of his opponent's ear after his annoyance of their first bout ending in defeat in 1996.

His one and only fight with Lewis also ended up in defeat in 2002 after being stopped in the eighth round. Despite these setbacks, the three fights in question were some of the biggest pay-per-view events in the history of combat sports and Tyson feels the three men would still generate similar interest today.

Tyson is now targeting a trilogy fight with Holyfield and a rematch with Lewis - both under exhibition rules. Although nothing has been settled as yet with money proving to be a sticking point, Tyson is hopeful of both fights taking place later this year before calling it a day for good.

He doesn't just have his eyes on the past, however.

Should he fail to agree terms on the Lewis or Holyfield fights, Tyson has claimed he'll even go toe-to-toe with current WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a battle of the generations.

Speaking on his Hotboxin' podcast, Tyson said: "I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year.

“I want both of them, I think I can get em both this year ... else if I box an exhibition with Tyson Fury. If I do that — even if I can get those two guys, I’ll say this is a wrap, I can go and live my life. And that’s just exhibitions. I’m going to break all my true records with exhibitions.”

