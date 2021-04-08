Fabrizio Romano explains what was "very rare" about Kevin De Bruyne's Man City contract

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Kevin de Bruyne negotiated his new Manchester City contract without an agent.

In this day and age, agents have developed vital roles in both transfers and contract negotiations.

Erling Haaland is one of the hottest pieces of property on the market at the moment and his super-agent Mino Raiola recently travelled to Barcelona to discuss a deal.

It's been reported that Haaland's representative is looking to earn €20 million in agent fees from his next move.

So it's somewhat remarkable that De Bruyne chose to negotiate his own £385,000-per-week deal, according to The Times.

Romano was impressed that De Bruyne handled matters himself and single-handedly increased his weekly wage by £85,000.

What did Romano say?

The journalist has taken to Twitter to share the news.

"Kevin de Bruyne has negotiated his new Manchester City contract *without* any agent involved. It’s something very rare, maybe incredible in today’s football.

"Next step for Man City contract negotiations: Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus talks. Phil Foden, untouchable."

What did De Bruyne say about his new contract?

The Belgian international has extended his stay in Manchester until the summer of 2025. A 29, it seems that De Bruyne will likely spend the rest of his best years at City.

The midfielder was clearly overjoyed about the prospect of remaining at the Etihad. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home."

He later added: "This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision."

What should the next step for City be?

A key challenge for Pep Guardiola and the City hierarchy is keeping their biggest stars at the Etihad.

Prior to De Bruyne's new contract, his deal was previously set to expire in 2023.

Raheem Sterling's current contract concludes in 2023 and the Citizens need to sit down with the Englishman and secure his services past this date.

The winger has been important to City's successes once again this season, as he's recorded 16 goal contributions across 26 Premier League appearances.

The Citizens also need to offer improved terms to Phil Foden, who is arguably the future of the club.

So far this season, Foden has made 39 appearances across all competitions for City and has established himself as an important part of the first-team squad.

He only takes home £25,000 a week, but the club are reportedly set to treble his wage, according to the Daily Star.



That report came some time ago, however, and City need to get Foden's new deal over the line sooner rather than later.

