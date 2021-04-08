Apex Legends Leaks: Season 9 Patch Notes, Release Date, Crossplay, Map Changes

Apex Legends is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games ever since it was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts in 2019.

These free-to-play games have added purchasable battle passes within seasons in order to constantly update the map and keep the game fresh for players.

With Season 8 of Apex Legends in full swing, many fans are looking forward to the next being released.

Here are all leaks we know so far for the upcoming season:

Season 9 Release Date

Apex last properly updated their map and gave fans a new battle pass all the way back on February 2nd 2021.

Therefore it is understandable to see fans wanting the game to be updated. They do not have to wait too much longer as there's usually a major update every three months and this coincides with when Season 8 is due to end. With Season 8 due to end on May 3rd, it looks like May 4th will be the start date for Apex Legends Season 9.

Is crossplay available for Season 9?

Crossplay has been available on Apex Legends since October 6th. You can play with friends no matter what platform they are on; Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, PS5, and PC.This will stay the same for the new season.

Season 9 Patch Notes

Currently we do not have the official patch notes for season 9. However via some leaks, fans can see some of the things expected to drop.

Updates to Legends

Octane will be getting a Tactical nerf and buff

Lifeline will receive a passive nerf and an Ultimate buff

Loba is getting a Bracelet buff

Whilst Horizon is being Nerfed and Fuse is being buffed

Wider updates

There will be a new legend and new map or significant map changes to old maps

A new battle pass will come out

There will be general bug fixes and some quality of life improvements

Whilst there are also expected weapon and legend changes

Map Changes

Usually, a new map makes its way to the Battle Royale every 2-3 seasons. Therefore it's not an impossible idea for a new map to come out the next season.

However, Apex brought about a lot of changes to the maps in both season 7 and 8. This makes it feel more likely that we will just see some changes to the current map.

It looks like the new season could bring a lot of changes and it is easy to see why many are excitedly waiting for its release.

