Chris Eubank Jr is prepared to bet £10,000 on his old rival Billy Joe Saunders being knocked out by Canelo Alvarez during their unification title fight on May 8.

Despite Eubank feeling he is better suited to take on Canelo, considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters around, Saunders' WBO super-middleweight title puts him in pole position to fight the Mexican, who wants to add to his WBC and WBA titles and become undisputed world champion.

Although Saunders defeated Eubank back in 2014, the latter believes the former hasn't improved since then and is not at the level required to take on a fighter like Canelo. So much so, Eubank is planning on putting down a hefty sum of money to back up his view.

He told talkSPORT: "Saunders is going to get hurt. I’m going to be putting a £10,000 bet on Canelo to knock Saunders out.

"That’s what I think is going to happen; I think Saunders is going to get knocked out.”

Eubank is prepared to bide his time to get his own shot at Canelo, believing he has what to takes to stop him in his tracks. Unlike Saunders, Eubank feels he is a much better fighter than he was in 2014 and claims he 'knows the way' to beat arguably the best P4P boxer in the world right now.

Eubank continued: "I don’t really feel like Saunders has improved since he last fought me.

“I think he is the same guy. I am levels and levels above what I was when I first got into the ring with Saunders.

“I feel like he is the same guy; that guy can’t beat someone like Canelo.

“Somebody who is going to be successful against Canelo, you have to have a very different mind-set, a very different approach to the average boxer.

“I don’t think Saunders has what it takes. I have what it takes, I know the way to beat Canelo.

“I’m sure I will get my shot within the next couple of years. But it is a very bad fight for Saunders and, if it happens, he is going to get knocked out.”

