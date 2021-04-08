It's hard to believe that Drew McIntyre's incredible run in WWE began 15 months ago.

So much has changed - not just in terms of sports entertainment - but in the world as we know it.

The coronavirus pandemic plunged all corners of society into chaos and yes - there is light at the end of the tunnel - but it's been a long road.

So imagine trying to make your way down that road while carrying a company - or perhaps an entire industry - on your back.

Well, that's exactly what Drew did. After winning the Royal Rumble in January 2020, he went on to headline WrestleMania 36 and capture the WWE Championship.

By doing so, McIntyre ushered in a new era and established himself as the 'face' of WWE, leading the company through the 'pandemic era'.

His journey can be categorised and broken down into many incredible moments, from WrestleMania euphoria to Elimination Chamber agony.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, where McIntyre looks to recapture the WWE Championship and bring his incredible run full circle, GIVEMESPORT takes a look back at the biggest moments from the last 15 months, which have seen 'The Scottish Warrior' establish himself as WWE's top star.

Winning the Royal Rumble - January 2020

There's only one place to start really. Way back in January of last year, McIntyre began his climb to the top of the WWE mountain by winning the Royal Rumble.

Not only was he the last man standing after throwing Roman Reigns out of the ring - but he also eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match too - setting the tone for a stunning showdown at WrestleMania 36.

On the morning of that Rumble win, NXT star Jordan Devlin bumped into Drew, and even he had no idea what was to come that night.

"I was at the Royal Rumble that he won and I met him the morning of it in the hotel and we had a good chat," Devlin told GIVEMESPORT.

I’ve known Drew for years, saw him on the indies a few times so we’re friendly. I had no idea he was about to win the Rumble and go on to WrestleMania.

"So at the building that night, it got down to the final two and he went on to win. I was so, so happy for him, over the moon."

A different kind of WrestleMania moment

One thing is clear when speaking to any up and coming WWE star about McIntyre - he's a true inspiration to them all.

At WrestleMania 36, Drew became the first British Superstar to win the World Championship, and he deserved to share that moment with thousands of people inside a packed-out area.

But, that didn't happen. Instead, McIntyre made his historic bow - and dominated Lesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All - in front of nobody.

"I was so upset for him that his WrestleMania moment, winning the title wasn’t in front of a stadium full of people giving all that love back to him," Devlin said of WrestleMania 36.

But, if there’s any man that can find positives in that and take it in his stride, it’s Drew. He’s done as good a job as anybody carrying the company in the last year.

Carrying the company during the pandemic era

If we talk about WWE Superstars who have carried the company in the last two years, Devlin is right, we can't look further than Drew. Between April and October, he defended the WWE title no less than nine times, against the likes of Seth Rollins, Goldberg and Keith Lee.

At Hell in a Cell, that stunning run came to an end at the hands of Randy Orton. But never fear, less than one month later, the Scotsman had won his belt back on RAW.

That set up a monster clash with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, where the pair put on a brutal bout as the top champions from WWE's two brands went to war.

It was Reigns who came out on top, but that night, McIntyre proved he could hang with 'The Tribal Chief' and whet the appetite of fans who are now desperate to see the pair go head-to-head again in future.

Considering where he was just a few years ago, to have established himself as the 'top guy' is an incredible achievement.

Drew remained WWE Champion for a further three months after Survivor Series, dominating night in, night out on RAW, before The Miz threw a spanner in the works at Elimination Chamber.

Mr. Money in the Bank takes advantage

After McIntyre defended his gold in a gruelling Elimination Chamber match against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston, he was blindsided by Bobby Lashley.

Ever the opportunist, Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz capitalised on Bobby's beatdown, pinning McIntyre to steal away the WWE Championship on The Road to WrestleMania.

One week later, the belt was in the hands of Lashley, where it has since remained ahead of 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

While losing the title at Elimination Chamber is a sore point for McIntyre, it's an important part of his Road to WrestleMania and has given him the chance to bring his story full circle this weekend.

A true WrestleMania moment awaits?

On Saturday, McIntyre will challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship to headline night one of WrestleMania 37.

The bout offers Drew a chance to bring his incredible 15-month journey full circle, finally getting his WrestleMania moment in front of a stadium full of fans.

Once again positioned as the 'face', McIntyre will try to de-throne a dominant champion and lift the belt above his head as the fireworks go off around him at Raymond James Stadium.

To call this a fairytale story would be slightly insulting - given Drew has worked his a** off for 20 years to get where he is - but he has a chance to reclaim that WrestleMania moment he lost last year.

NXT UK star Mark Andrews knows better than most the journey that McIntyre has been on and he's backing the Scot to finally get his 'true' WrestleMania moment on Saturday night.

"Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, one of the biggest moments of his career happened when fans weren’t there to see it," Andrews told GIVEMESPORT.

So I think that's what this weekend is about. All of that [winning the Royal Rumble, carrying the company with no fans] has been leading to this moment. I’m rooting for him. I want Drew to have his moment.

"His hard work deserves that payoff in front of thousands of fans. He’s been on an incredible journey."

After the 15 months McIntyre has had - leading WWE through the 'no fan era' and dominating week in, week out in front of nobody - he deserves that true WrestleMania moment on Saturday night.

Get the job done, Drew!

WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network & BT Sport.

