Jurgen Klopp: Thread of his best excuses as Liverpool manager after Real Madrid defeat

p1f2omb9kv1v3hhav19srhei1tvr1f.jpg

"It was strange tonight because of the stadium and the situation but Anfield is at least a proper stadium - that will be good for us," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after he had just seen his side lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

In truth, Liverpool were completely outplayed on Tuesday and can consider themselves fortunate to still be in the tie.

However, Klopp was mocked for seemingly trying to blame Liverpool’s lacklustre performance on the fact they played the tie at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, rather than the Bernabeu - which is undergoing renovation work.

Klopp wasn’t really blaming the defeat on the location of the match but rather trying to give an explanation for the poor performance.

But he really doesn’t help himself.

It’s something the German has done on countless occasions down the years after a poor result and it’s something that rival fans love to tease him about.

p1f2olsdah2re1rnqrsquq3j9b17.jpg

So much so that one Manchester City fan decided to make a thread of Klopp’s best excuses back in January 2019 - and it’s rather funny.

It starts off with Klopp blaming the snow for failing to beat Leicester and what follows is a number of fantastic headlines based on Klopp’s excuses.

The list of excuses include:

Snow

p1f2old7gp1u3l1cf21g6o1neb1p8ff.jpg

The wind

p1f2olaph8fk3fra1ln4cs11jlkb.jpg

Dry pitch and the officials

p1f2olbg35rlv1ipj1scb1c2oglrd.jpg

The wind (again)

p1f2olehv7123takt1st4jp49d3h.jpg

Hot weather and dry pitch (again)

p1f2olfrlohsoo8p1rtdf2e1ha2j.jpg

BT Sport shortened the game

p1f2olhel4mnrkn51nal15f4j57p.jpg

The wind (again)

p1f2oli4n9g6010271lip1nvf1r0lr.jpg

Dry pitch (again)

p1f2olh1d8e5i17aceprobj186ln.jpg

Premier League coaches

p1f2oljmv914n81i3nisd1hms11j4t.jpg

Alisson’s cold feet

p1f2olkdbv1ed1p5a1bmn1k61nedv.jpg

The wind (again)

p1f2oll816rbns3c12v61te9151l11.jpg

Man Utd’s injuries

p1f2olm0gb1c9gpkc1gu71ep11cur15.jpg

God is a Man City fan

p1f2ollmo117afmm214r31fp02vq13.jpg

Fantastic.

A lot of the time, Klopp is just trying to protect his players and trying to explain the poor result.

But sometimes, it’s just better to hold your hands up and admit you were beaten by the better team.

News Now - Sport News