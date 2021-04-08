"It was strange tonight because of the stadium and the situation but Anfield is at least a proper stadium - that will be good for us," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after he had just seen his side lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

In truth, Liverpool were completely outplayed on Tuesday and can consider themselves fortunate to still be in the tie.

However, Klopp was mocked for seemingly trying to blame Liverpool’s lacklustre performance on the fact they played the tie at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, rather than the Bernabeu - which is undergoing renovation work.

Klopp wasn’t really blaming the defeat on the location of the match but rather trying to give an explanation for the poor performance.

But he really doesn’t help himself.

It’s something the German has done on countless occasions down the years after a poor result and it’s something that rival fans love to tease him about.

So much so that one Manchester City fan decided to make a thread of Klopp’s best excuses back in January 2019 - and it’s rather funny.

It starts off with Klopp blaming the snow for failing to beat Leicester and what follows is a number of fantastic headlines based on Klopp’s excuses.

The list of excuses include:

Snow

The wind

Dry pitch and the officials

The wind (again)

Hot weather and dry pitch (again)

BT Sport shortened the game

The wind (again)

Dry pitch (again)

Premier League coaches

Alisson’s cold feet

The wind (again)

Man Utd’s injuries

God is a Man City fan

Fantastic.

A lot of the time, Klopp is just trying to protect his players and trying to explain the poor result.

But sometimes, it’s just better to hold your hands up and admit you were beaten by the better team.

