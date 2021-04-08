UFC middleweight Darren Till has called Marvin Vettori an 'utter moron' and hit out at his would-be opponent for mocking his latest injury.

Vettori aimed a dig at Till after he was forced to withdraw last week because of a broken collarbone.

The 27-year-old Italian fighter (16-4-1) taunted his middleweight rival and questioned the severity of his injury in a recent interview with ESPN.

"To be honest, I'm getting more suspicious by the day with this thing," Vettori said. "I was expecting him to put out the X-ray of his collarbone and stuff. I don't know. I'm getting a little suspicious."

It didn't take too long for Till to respond to Vettori's latest comments. The 28-year-old British fighter (18-3-1) took to Instagram to fire back at Vettori after the Italy native admitted he isn't convinced.

'What's up with you mate? You missing a few cells or something?' Till wrote. 'If only you f---ing knew what I went through this camp to get 2 fight you. Inside and outside the gym! Let's have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight, you are a walking punch bag who's tough. Nothing more & nothing less. So keep ur [sic] bitter mouth shut.

'What do you want me to do? I've broke my f---ing collarbone u [sic] utter moron.'

He also proceeded to take aim at Vettori for apparently exaggerating his Italian roots and promised him he will make him regret his words when the two eventually meet in the middle of the Octagon at some point in the near future.

Vettori has now been booked against Kevin Holland, which will serve as the main event for this weekend's card on April 10. He hasn't fought in just over four months, since he won a lopsided unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson back in December 2020.

Till does not currently have a targeted date for his return as he works his way back to fitness.

