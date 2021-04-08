It's been a good few days for English attacking midfielders.

Jesse Lingard continued his resurgence as he notched his 10th goal contribution in eight Premier League games for West Ham vs Wolves on Monday.

On Tuesday, Phil Foden scored a late winner in their Champions League tie against Dortmund.

And, on Wednesday evening, Mason Mount produced a fantastic turn and finish as Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

The three players aforementioned are just a few of many extremely talented English attacking midfielders.

Jack Grealish is currently injured but is a contender for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

James Maddison has been brilliant for Leicester, while Curtis Jones, Eberechi Eze and Emile Smith-Rowe are all players with very bright futures.

But who is the best of the bunch?

We've listed England's 12 best attacking midfielders and ranked them from worst to best.

12. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek has failed to live up to his potential. The Englishman was shipped out on loan to Fulham this season but he's managed just one goal in 23 games.

Now 25, it's unlikely that he will ever make the grade at Chelsea.

11. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to be nearing the exit door at Liverpool. He's made just two starts since returning from a four-month injury layoff in December.

10. Ross Barkley

Barkley is having a decent season for Aston Villa having scored three times in 20 Premier League games. A return to the England set-up looks a long way away, though.

9. Dele Alli

Alli, on his day, is still class. But he warms the bench more often than not these days after falling out-of-favour with Jose Mourinho.

A move away from Tottenham could benefit him in the summer.

8. Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe has been a revelation since being introduced to Arsenal's first team at the back end of last year. At 20 years old, the Croydon-born ace is only going to get better.

7. Curtis Jones

Jones looks set to be a big part of Liverpool and England's midfield for many years to come. The youngster has many strings to his bow and can also play at a high level in a more deeper role.

He's yet to make his England bow but it seems only a matter of time.

6. Eberechi Eze

Eze is enjoying a first season in the Premier League. Also eligible to play for Nigeria, Gareth Southgate would be wise to call him up to England's first team soon.

5. Jesse Lingard

Lingard has been absolutely tremendous in recent months. As aforementioned, Lingard has 10 goal contributions in just eight games since signing on loan for West Ham.

On current form, he's probably the best of England's attacking midfielders. But he has to do it over a longer period of time to be considered alongside the likes of Mount, Foden and Grealish.

4. James Maddison

Maddison is a classy player. His 15 goal contributions this season are a major reason why Leicester are flying high in the Premier League top four.

Unfortunately for him, he's received just one England cap due to such strong competition in his position.

3. Mason Mount

England's top three attacking midfielders are all something special. They could be put in any order.

Mount is probably the most all-round player on this list. He's tremendous going forward but he also offers a lot in defence.

I don't think he possesses the technical ability of the top two, though...

2. Jack Grealish

Grealish has been one of the biggest revelations of this Premier League season. After a promising campaign in 2019/20, he's really gone up another gear in 2020/21.

His 18 goal contributions this term (6 goals, 12 assists) have vaulted Aston Villa into contention to qualify for the Champions League.

It's no disrespect to Villa at all but he deserves to be playing for one of the very best teams in Europe. He's that good.

1. Phil Foden



Foden is an absolute magician. Every time I watch him play he seems to do something that makes me stand up and go 'wow'.



It baffles me that he's not a permanent fixture for Man City. They have so much talent but, for whatever reason, Foden has only made 14 Premier League starts this term.



Despite his limited game time, he's managed 14 goal contributions in England's top tier this season (6 goals, 8 assists). Just imagine what those numbers would be if he played every minute.

It's scary how good he is at 20 years old. England's hopes at Euro 2020 will rest on how Foden performs. If he is picked and he plays well, the Three Lions have a chance of winning it all.

